THOMPSON Dorothy May (Dot)
Peacefully on Saturday the 23rd of November 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ernest, dear sister to Edward and Patricia, loving sister-in-law to D'Reen.
Would friends please meet at St Peter's Church, Wisborough Green on Tuesday the 10th of December 2019 at 1.30pm for service prior to interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations would be gratefully accepted for "Children's Cancer Trust" c/o
Jason Threadgold Funeral Director
3 Burringham Road
Scunthorpe
DN17 2BA
Published in West Sussex County Times on Dec. 6, 2019