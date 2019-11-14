|
|
|
Baker Doris Margaret, passed away peacefully at Chichester Hospital on 2nd November, aged 96 years.
Loving mother of Linda and Michael, Nan to Katie, Michelle, Gerard, Fay and Lee, great nan to Theo, Tristan and Annie. Much loved and missed by all.
The funeral will take place at The Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Memorial Chapel on Wednesday 20th November at 2pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired may be made to Dementia UK by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Alternatively, you may send your donation c/o Freeman Brothers Billingshurst.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 14, 2019