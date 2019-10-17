Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Mortlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Mortlock

Notice Condolences

Doreen Mortlock Notice
MORTLOCK
Doreen Passed away after a long illness on 5th October 2019 aged 93.

Loving wife of the late Roy Mortlock and mother to the late Melanie. Loving mother to
Frances and grandmother to
Sophie & Ruby-Ange.

Doreen's service was on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton,
however, donations, in her memory for 'Alzheimers Research UK' may be sent to Bungard Funeral Directors, 90 Sackville Road, Hove, BN3 3HE or online at www.bungards.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.