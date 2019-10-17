|
|
|
MORTLOCK
Doreen Passed away after a long illness on 5th October 2019 aged 93.
Loving wife of the late Roy Mortlock and mother to the late Melanie. Loving mother to
Frances and grandmother to
Sophie & Ruby-Ange.
Doreen's service was on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at Woodvale Crematorium, Brighton,
however, donations, in her memory for 'Alzheimers Research UK' may be sent to Bungard Funeral Directors, 90 Sackville Road, Hove, BN3 3HE or online at www.bungards.co.uk
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 17, 2019