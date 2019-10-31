|
|
|
FOSTER Dorcas, on the 16th October 2019 peacefully passed away at home, aged 91. Beloved Wife of Stanley, Mother to Davina and Andrew, Mother-in-law to John and Sue. Much loved Grandmother to Jason, Sara, Neil and Daniel. Great Grandmother to Maddie, Thomas and Daniella. Will be sadly missed by all the family. The funeral will take place at 1.15pm on the 11th November 2019 at The Surrey and Sussex Crematorium Crawley. Family flowers only donations if desired to
St Catherine's Hospice via www.freemanbrothers
.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 31, 2019