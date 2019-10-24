Home

Dennis Harry
Collins
Passed away peacefully at home
on October 7th 2019.

He will be very sadly missed by
his Wife Di, Daughter Susan,
Son-In-Law David,
his Grandsons and seven
Great Grandchildren.

The funeral service will take place on Monday 4th November at Worthing Crematorium,
Muntham Chapel, at 3.20pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations for
Cancer Research UK can be made via Francis Chappell & Sons,
55-57 Rusper Road, Horsham,
RH12 4BJ Tel: 01403 330773
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 24, 2019
