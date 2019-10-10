Home

Dawn Attwood Notice
ATTWOOD
(FLINT née HAYLER)
Dawn Yolande
Passed away peacefully at Wraysbury House, Worthing on Wednesday 25th September 2019 aged 88 years.

Much loved grandmother and mother to Linda, Steven and Lesley and who will be sadly missed by all.

A service will be held at 12.00pm on Thursday 17th October 2019 in the Muntham Chapel at Worthing Crematorium, Horsham Road, Findon BN14 0RG.
Family flowers only however donations if desired can be sent in Dawn's memory to Dementia UK.

All enquiries to Worthing Funeralcare, telephone number: 01903 503536.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019
