Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
13:30
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
Crawley
David Upton Notice
David
Upton
Died peacefully at home with his wife Rita and his daughters Elaine, Angela and Clare
on the 10th November 2019.

Forever in our hearts.

The funeral will take place
on 2/12/19 13.30 at
The Surrey and Sussex Crematorium, Crawley, RH10 3NQ

Please join us afterwards at
Horsham Bowling Club,
Horsham, RH12 5EZ
SatNav - RH12 5JF

Family flowers only.

Donations in David's memory would be greatly appreciated for Alzheimer's Research UK and/or Alzheimer's Society (local) via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Nov. 21, 2019
