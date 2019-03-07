|
POTTER David Phillip Michael Passed away in Worthing Hospital
on the 27th February 2019, aged 80.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m.
on Friday 15th March 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in David's memory to
the Stroke Association via
http://david-phillipmichael-potter.muchloved.com/ or
c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 7, 2019
