David Paul
Piggott Of Horsham, passed away peacefully at Glen Arun Care Home on 1st March 2019 aged 92.
Dearest Husband of May,
father of Sarah and Rachel
and a loving grandfather.
A committal service will take place at Hills Cemetery, Horsham
on 5th April 2019 at 11.30am,
followed by a celebration of life service at Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham at 2.30pm.
All are welcome.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Gideons International, or Outreach UK, care of
Ballard & Shortall,
1 Wellington Road,
Horsham, RH12 1DD, or https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/37665
David is now at rest with Jesus.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
