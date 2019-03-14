Home

POWERED BY

Services
CPJ Field & Co (Horsham)
1 Wellington Road
Horsham, West Sussex RH12 1DD
01403 257 243
Committal
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:30
Hills Cemetery
Horsham
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
14:30
Brighton Road Baptist Church
Horsham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Piggott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Piggott

Notice Condolences

David Piggott Notice
David Paul
Piggott Of Horsham, passed away peacefully at Glen Arun Care Home on 1st March 2019 aged 92.

Dearest Husband of May,
father of Sarah and Rachel
and a loving grandfather.

A committal service will take place at Hills Cemetery, Horsham
on 5th April 2019 at 11.30am,
followed by a celebration of life service at Brighton Road Baptist Church, Horsham at 2.30pm.
All are welcome.

Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Gideons International, or Outreach UK, care of
Ballard & Shortall,
1 Wellington Road,
Horsham, RH12 1DD, or https://www.cpjfield.co.uk/services/37665

David is now at rest with Jesus.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices