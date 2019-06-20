Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Glasscock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Glasscock

Notice Condolences

David Glasscock Notice
DAVID JOHN GLASSCOCK
In loving memory of David who passed away peacefully on
10th June 2019.
Loving father of Elizabeth,
Suzanne and Paul.
Father-in-law to David, Chris and Margaret and grandad of Robert, Emily, Meghan, Lewis, Max and Bb. He will be very sadly missed,
but will now be reunited with his beloved wife, Marjory.
Funeral Service to take place on Friday 28th June at 3:40pm at Worthing Crematorium.
No flowers please, but donations,
if desired, to the RNLI via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/
remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.