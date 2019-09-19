|
BUTCHER
Christine
(nee Balchin)
known as Chris
Passed peacefully in her sleep at
St Richard's Hospital,
8th September, 2019.
Beloved wife of John, devoted mother of John, Mick, Linda & Jim, loving Nanny to Kayleigh, Chris, Becky, Sean, Sam & Molly and great grandmother to Bryony.
A wonderful, caring lady who will be sadly missed by all.
The family would like to thank the staff at St Richards for their care during her final weeks.
For funeral details please contact W. Bryder & Sons - 01798 342174.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 19, 2019