CHRIS WOOLGAR
Unexpectedly passed away at home on Tuesday 11th June, aged 66.
Chris was a deeply loved Husband to Marlene; treasured Dad to Barry, Dionne, and Phillip; and beloved Grandad to Roxy and Piper. He will be greatly missed.
All welcome to the funeral which will take place on Tuesday 2nd July at 11.20am at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Mary How Trust and Horsham Community First Responders gratefully received via freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 20, 2019
