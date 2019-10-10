Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Torrance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Torrance

Notice Condolences

Charles Torrance Notice
Torrance Charles William (Charlie), passed away 31st August at East Surrey Hospital, aged 92. Much loved dad to Irene, son-in-law to Eddie, adored pop to grandchildren Ben, Sam and Lucy and great-grandchildren Alfie, Layla, Isla, Joseph, Ava and Oliver. Sadly missed by us all. Funeral to take place at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on Monday 21st October at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations to City of London Police Widows and Orphans Fund or Help for Heroes via freemanbrothers
.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.