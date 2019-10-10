|
Torrance Charles William (Charlie), passed away 31st August at East Surrey Hospital, aged 92. Much loved dad to Irene, son-in-law to Eddie, adored pop to grandchildren Ben, Sam and Lucy and great-grandchildren Alfie, Layla, Isla, Joseph, Ava and Oliver. Sadly missed by us all. Funeral to take place at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel on Monday 21st October at 1.20pm. Family flowers only please but donations to City of London Police Widows and Orphans Fund or Help for Heroes via freemanbrothers
.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 10, 2019