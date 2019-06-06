|
|
|
Celia Hilda
Lintott
Passed away on
23rd May 2019 aged 89 years.
Much loved mum, mum-in-law,
nan, great nan and great great nan.
The Funeral service takes place at
Guildford Crematorium on
Thursday 13th June 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
But donations if desired may be
made to British Heart Foundation
by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.
uk/remember alternatively,
you may send your donations
c/o Freeman Brothers,
Billingshurst 01403.785133.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 6, 2019
