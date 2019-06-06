Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Celia Lintott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Celia Lintott

Notice Condolences

Celia Lintott Notice
Celia Hilda
Lintott
Passed away on
23rd May 2019 aged 89 years.

Much loved mum, mum-in-law,
nan, great nan and great great nan.

The Funeral service takes place at
Guildford Crematorium on
Thursday 13th June 1.30pm.

Family flowers only.
But donations if desired may be
made to British Heart Foundation
by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.
uk/remember alternatively,
you may send your donations
c/o Freeman Brothers,
Billingshurst 01403.785133.
Published in West Sussex County Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.