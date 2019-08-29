Home

Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
BROWNSON Carol Ann
(née West)
Aged 73 passed away on Monday 19th August 2019. Devoted Wife and soulmate to Barry, loving Mother to Lee and his Wife Julie and proud Grandmother to Jemma and Joe.
Carol you will leave a sad hole in all our lives, we will miss you.
Funeral service will be held at Worthing Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September
at 12:40 pm. Family flowers only, donations may be made to the Butterfly Project,
31-33 Springfield Road, Horsham, RH12 2PG.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Aug. 29, 2019
