|
|
|
PEACOCK Bob Peacefully in Worthing Hospital
on the 8th March 2019.
Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth,
a much loved dad, grandad
and great-grandad.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
3:40 p.m. on Monday 18th March 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in Bob's memory to Cancer Research UK
via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More