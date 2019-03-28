|
|
|
Szwarc
Anthony Robert (Tony)
Sadly on 1st March 2019,
aged 67 years.
Much loved husband of Joy and father to Alan & Phil.
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 5th April 2019, 11.00am at
Worthing Crematorium, Findon. Family flowers only please but donations if desired in memory of Tony, to support 'Alzheimer's Society'
c/o Henfield Funeral Services,
The Old Bell, High Street, Henfield, BN5 9HN. Tel :- (01273) 494688 or via the link https://anthony-szwarc.muchloved.com/
Published in West Sussex County Times on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More