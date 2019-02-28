|
OSBORNE
Anthony
'Tony' Passed away on
17th February, 2019
aged 81 years.
Much loved Father, Grandfather, Uncle, Cousin and friend.
Retired Police Officer at Pulborough, Petworth
and Midhurst,
he will be much missed.
His funeral service will take place on Friday, 8th March at
St. Mary's Church, Pulborough at 2pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired via
W. Bryder & Sons, 01798 342174.
There will be no formal dress code
and all are welcome.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 28, 2019
