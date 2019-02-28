|
|
|
BALDWIN
Anthony James Harold Aged 89 years, died
peacefully at home on
Sunday 10th February 2019.
Devoted partner of Rony,
husband of Elizabeth
and father of Richard and Martin.
He was much loved by all,
and will also be missed by
his daughter-in-law Deborah,
Rony's children Jacqueline and
Andrew and their
partners Simon and Gina.
Tony also leaves five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Tony was the founder and chairman of Edburton Contractors Ltd,
a civil engineering and contracting company which continues to thrive today, having been set up in 1963.
A private family funeral will be held on Thursday 28th February.
A service of thanksgiving
for Tony's life will be held
at St Peter's Church, Church Lane,
Henfield at 11.00am on
Monday 4th March.
All enquiries to C & T Radmall Funeral Service, High Street, Henfield. 01273 494577.
Donations to the World Wildlife Fund or Great Ormond Street.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 28, 2019
