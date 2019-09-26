|
|
|
STONE
Anne Heather
Passed away peacefully
on 20th September, aged 77.
Very much loved mother to Darrell and grandmother to The Boys: Alec, Callum, Kai & Aiden.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral to be held on
Friday 18th October at 2pm at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in Anne's memory to
St Barnabas Hospice
or Macmillan Cancer via
Chalcrafts Funeral Directors,
55 High Street, Steyning, BN44 3RE, 01903 812656.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019