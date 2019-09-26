|
ANN WARMAN Ann Warman aged 85 passed away peacefully on September 15th.
Ann was an amazing supportive mother to Sharon and Janine, doting Nan to Jessica, Brooke and Oliver, proud Great Grandmother to Bailey, George, Shane and Charlie.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday 7th October at Surrey & Sussex Crematorium at 1.15pm.
Please wear bright colours, Mum loved pink and no black ties.
Family flowers only and donations to The Sussex Wildlife Trust as
Ann loved wildlife.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019