Committal
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
13:30
Worthing Crematorium
Findon
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
15:00
St Peter's Church
Henfield
Alexandra Forsyth Notice
Forsyth Alexandra (Sandra), a wonderful wife, mother and
grand-mother, Sandra passed away peacefully on Monday 26th August, aged 86 years. Sandra was a retired Forest Girls\Millais school teacher and will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. The committal service will take place at Worthing Crematorium, Findon on Tuesday 10th September at 1:40pm followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Peter's Church, Henfield at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made in Sandra's memory to St Catherine's Hospice, Crawley via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 5, 2019
