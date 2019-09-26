Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Middleton White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Middleton White

Notice Condolences

Alan Middleton White Notice
MIDDLETON WHITE Dr. Alan
Passed away peacefully on
11th September 2019, aged 89.
He was UK Research Director for
Novartis (Formerly Ciba-Geigy), 1963-1993.

He is survived by his wife,
3 children and 5 grandchildren.

To celebrate his life, we are having
a Thanksgiving Service at
St. Mary's Church in The Causeway
on 17th October 2019 at 2pm.
Refreshments afterwards in
The Barn, we would like to welcome everyone who knew Alan. If you can come, please contact
St. Mary's Parish Church Office
on 01403 253 762.
Please leave name
and contact number.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.