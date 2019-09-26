|
|
|
MIDDLETON WHITE Dr. Alan
Passed away peacefully on
11th September 2019, aged 89.
He was UK Research Director for
Novartis (Formerly Ciba-Geigy), 1963-1993.
He is survived by his wife,
3 children and 5 grandchildren.
To celebrate his life, we are having
a Thanksgiving Service at
St. Mary's Church in The Causeway
on 17th October 2019 at 2pm.
Refreshments afterwards in
The Barn, we would like to welcome everyone who knew Alan. If you can come, please contact
St. Mary's Parish Church Office
on 01403 253 762.
Please leave name
and contact number.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Sept. 26, 2019