|
|
|
ALAN HOWARD
FUNNELL Passed away on 11th October 2019 in Westlake House Care Home, aged 78 years after a long illness.
Loving husband to Daphne,
father to Martin and Micky.
He will be sadly missed.
Thanks to the staff at
East Surrey Hospital,
Westlake House, Alina Homecare and Southeast Coast Ambulance Service for their care and support during the last year.
Funeral service to take place at
the Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
on Friday 8th November at 2:00 pm.
Donations if desired to Diabetes UK
via www.freemanbrothers.co.uk
/remember
Published in West Sussex County Times on Oct. 24, 2019