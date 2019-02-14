Home

Freeman Brothers (Billingshurst)
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
15:00
St Peter's Church
Slinfold
Alan Chisholm Notice
CHISHOLM Alan
Died peacefully on Tuesday 29th January following a long illness. Much loved husband of Janet, father of Paul and Timothy and brother of John and Keith.
A thanksgiving service will take place at St Peter's Church, Slinfold on Thursday 21st February at 3pm. Family flowers only but donations may be made to the YMCA by visiting www.freemanbrothers.co.uk/remember alternatively, you may send your donations c/o Freeman Brothers, Billingshurst, 01403 785133.
Published in West Sussex County Times on Feb. 14, 2019
