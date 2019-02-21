Home

Wynne Jenkins Notice
JENKINS Wynne Passed away peacefully on the 16th February 2019
in the Regency Court Care Home Littlehampton,
aged 59. He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 12:20 p.m.
on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at Worthing Crematorium. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
can be sent in Wynne's memory
to Chestnut Tree House c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk


Wynne's family would like to acknowledge the very special care Wynne received from all the nursing staff and care assistants at Regency Court, Littlehampton, and also to Dr Timothy Evans of the Park Surgery for his care and support to Wynne during his time at Regency Court.
Published in Worthing Herald on Feb. 21, 2019
