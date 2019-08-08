Home

Franklin Winnie Louisa
Passed away at home
on the 1st August 2019, aged 84.

She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:40 a.m. on
Friday 16th August 2019, at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be sent in Winnie's memory to St. Barnabas House via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o

Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
