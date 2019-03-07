Home

SWEENEY William
(Bill) Aged 97, Bill passed away peacefully
in Worthing Hospital on 21st February after a short illness.
Much loved husband of Mary, father of Colin
and John, grandfather of James, Laura, Kit,
Olly and Becks and great grandfather of Charlotte, Beatrice, Lucas, Matilda, Freddie and Molly.
He will be sadly missed by
his family and many friends.
A service will be held at 3pm on
Thursday March 7th at Tribe's chapel in Broadwater. Donations may be made, via
HD Tribe Ltd. to the Worthing Hospital
League of Friends.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
