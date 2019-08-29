Home

H D Tribe Ltd
130 Broadwater Road
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 8HU
01903 234516
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:00
Worthing Crematorium
PEACOCK William
(John) Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in
Worthing Hospital on 18th August 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved husband to June,
and a special father to the late Sue.

Funeral service at Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 13th September at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please but any donations in his memory for the Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance may be sent c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road, Worthing. BN14 8HU Tel 01903 234516 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019
