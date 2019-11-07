Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Lee

Notice Condolences

William Lee Notice
LEE William David "Dai" Passed away peacefully on
20th October, aged 80 years.

Much loved and sadly missed
by his wife Janet, sons David and Jonathan
and his four grandchildren.

Funeral service to take place at 2:00pm
on Thursday 7th November at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be made
in Dai's memory to Parkinson's UK
c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE, Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -