LEE William David "Dai" Passed away peacefully on
20th October, aged 80 years.
Much loved and sadly missed
by his wife Janet, sons David and Jonathan
and his four grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at 2:00pm
on Thursday 7th November at
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be made
in Dai's memory to Parkinson's UK
c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE, Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 7, 2019