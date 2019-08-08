Home

William Cheale

William Cheale Notice
CHEALE William (Bill) Passed away peacefully
at Worthing Hospital
on 31st July 2019 aged 96.
Much loved husband of the late Beryl,
father of Susan and Jenny and Grandfather
of Nick and Jonathan.
Former solicitor and past president
of the Worthing Law Society.

Funeral service at
St Mary's Church Goring-by-Sea
on Wednesday 21 st August at 2.00.p.m.
Family flowers only please,
all enquiries to
H D Tribe
259 Goring Road
Goring-by-Sea BN12 4PA
Tel 01903 249913
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 8, 2019
