BIRCH William George
"Bill" On December 7th 2019 aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of Jose, much loved dad to Ian, Alan and Suzanne, a loving grandad
and dear brother to Molly.

A celebration of his life will take place at Worthing Crematorium on Monday December 23rd at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations for League of Friends of
Worthing Hospital may be sent c/o H.D.Tribe Ltd
259 Goring Road, Goring by Sea, BN12 4PA
Tel 01903 249913.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
