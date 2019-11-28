Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd (Worthing)
92-94 Broadwater St. West
Worthing, Sussex BN14 9DE
01903 206299
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00
The Gordon Chapel
20 Sompting Road
Worthing
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfrid Kelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfrid Kelton

Notice Condolences

Wilfrid Kelton Notice
KELTON Wilfrid Harold Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 14th November 2019.

Father to Tony, Ian and Clare, grandfather
and great-grandfather.

Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Monday 2nd December 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
This will be followed by a private family burial.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Wilfrid's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
https://wilfrid-kelton.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -