KELTON Wilfrid Harold Passed away peacefully at Worthing Hospital
on 14th November 2019.
Father to Tony, Ian and Clare, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
Funeral service to take place at 12:00 noon on
Monday 2nd December 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
This will be followed by a private family burial.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Wilfrid's memory to
St. Barnabas House via
https://wilfrid-kelton.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Nov. 28, 2019