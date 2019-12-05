|
CURWOOD Wendy Passed away peacefully on the 1st December 2019,
at Westholme Clinic.
Now reunited with her beloved husband Job.
A much loved mum of Tina and Martin.
Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Thursday 19th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Wendy's memory to the Alzheimer's Society via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019