Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Curwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Curwood

Notice Condolences

Wendy Curwood Notice
CURWOOD Wendy Passed away peacefully on the 1st December 2019,
at Westholme Clinic.

Now reunited with her beloved husband Job.
A much loved mum of Tina and Martin.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m.
on Thursday 19th December 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

Family flowers only please but donations,
if desired, can be sent in Wendy's memory to the Alzheimer's Society via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -