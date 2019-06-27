Home

MATHARU Vivienne May Passed away at St. Barnabas House
on the 21st June 2019, aged 59.

A much loved wife of Tarlock
and mummy of Talia and Hayley.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 1:00 p.m.
on Thursday 4th July 2019,
at Worthing Crematorium.

It was Viv's request for a colourful dress code.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Viv's memory to either
Pancreatic Cancer UK or St. Barnabas House via
ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on June 27, 2019
