BLAKE Violet Vera Passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th November 2019 in Berkeley Lodge Nursing Home, aged 100.
Much loved aunt of John and Peter,
she will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to take place at 11:30 a.m.
on Wednesday 11th December 2019
at the H. D. Tribe Chapel Broadwater.
No flowers by request please
but donations, if desired, can be sent in
Violet's memory to the RNLI
c/o H. D. Tribe Ltd, 130 Broadwater Road,
Worthing, BN14 8HU, Tel: 01903 234516
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019