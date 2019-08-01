|
|
|
RICCIO Vincenzo Sadly passed away on the 27th July 2019.
Dearly beloved father, nonno and brother,
who will be sadly missed by so many people.
He was a very loving, kind, supportive man to everyone he loved and met, an inspiration to us all.
His kindness and generosity knew no boundaries.
Love to you always, Emilio, Maria, Massimo, Mark, Renée, Luca, Enzo and Cristiano.
Funeral service to take place at 12:30 p.m.
on Thursday 8th August 2019,
at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Crescent Road.
This will be followed by committal
at Durrington Cemetery.
All are welcome.
No flowers by request but
donations to St. Barnabas House are very welcome
and appreciated and can be sent via ianhartfd.muchloved.org/tributes or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 1, 2019