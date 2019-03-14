Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00
The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd
Shoreham-by-Sea
Victor Tully Notice
TULLY Victor Albert Passed away peacefully on 5th March, aged 84 years.

Much loved husband, father and grandfather. He will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 am on
Thursday 28th March at The Chapel, H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.

Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations may be made in Victor's memory to The Dogs Trust (Shoreham Branch) or the Alzheimer's Society c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd, 101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE, Tel: 01273 452169 or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
