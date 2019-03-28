Home

Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Hayling Rise
High Salvington
JOHNSTONE Veronica Ruth Passed away peacefully
on the 18th March 2019
with her family by her side,
aged 73.

Veronica was a much-loved wife to Brian,
mother to Andrew, David and Catherine.
Mother-in- law to Emily, Stuart and Brett and
grandma to William, Alice and Toby.

She was an amazing lady who will be hugely
missed by all who knew her.

Funeral service to take place at 11:00 a.m. on
Monday 8th April 2019,
at St. Michael's Catholic Church,
Hayling Rise, High Salvington.

Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent in
Veronica's memory to St. Barnabas House via http://veronica-johnstone.muchloved.com/ or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 28, 2019
