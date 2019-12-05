Home

Vera Low

Vera Low Notice
Low Vera Noel Passed away peacefully
on 24th November,
aged 99 years.

Well loved by all the family.

A Funeral Service will take place on
Friday 13th December at
St Margaret's Church, Angmering, at 12pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations in Vera's memory
may be made payable to
The National Children's Home
or Chestnut Tree House
and sent direct to the charities.

All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road,
Littlehampton, BN17 5BU
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
