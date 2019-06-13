Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare (Littlehampton)
Terminus Road
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 5BU
01903 713 939
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:15
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Knight
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Knight

Notice Condolences

Vera Knight Notice
Knight Vera
(née Packham)
(known as 'Queenie')
Aged 95 years.
Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd June 2019.

Devoted wife of the late Gordon Knight,
loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Always in our hearts.

The funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Monday 24th June 2019
at 10:20 am.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be left in the donation box provided or sent direct to British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to
FA Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus Road,
Littlehamptonm BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices