|
|
|
Knight Vera
(née Packham)
(known as 'Queenie')
Aged 95 years.
Passed away peacefully at home on 2nd June 2019.
Devoted wife of the late Gordon Knight,
loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Always in our hearts.
The funeral service will take place at
Worthing Crematorium, Monday 24th June 2019
at 10:20 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired may be left in the donation box provided or sent direct to British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
FA Holland Funeralcare, 8 Terminus Road,
Littlehamptonm BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713 939
Published in Worthing Herald on June 13, 2019
