Barnes Vera
(nee Barden) Passed away peacefully on 1st March 2019
aged 84 years.
Loving wife of the late George Barnes.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
No flowers please. Donations in Vera's memory may be made payable to Littlehampton RNLI and sent direct to Littlehampton Lifeboat Station, Fisherman's Quay, Littlehampton, BN17 5BL.
All enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
8 Terminus Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5BU.
Tel: 01903 713939.
Published in Worthing Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
