ABSOLON Vera Patricia
(Pat)
Passed away peacefully on August 30th 2019
Aged 93 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Albert (Bert) Absolon.
She will be much missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service will take place at St. James the Less Church, Manor Road, North Lancing on
Friday September 20th at 1.00pm.
Donations, if desired, can be sent in Pat's memory to
The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association c/o
H.D. Tribe Ltd, West Street,
Sompting. BN15 0DE or made online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Telephone 01903 753232.
Published in Worthing Herald on Sept. 12, 2019