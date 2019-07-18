Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistones Funeral Service
191 South Farm Road
Worthing, Sussex BN14 7TW
01903 200835
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
15:00
Worthing Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Townsend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Townsend

Notice Condolences

Valerie Townsend Notice
Townsend Valerie Peacefully passed away on the 29th June,
aged 74 years.

She was dearly loved and will be missed by
all her family and friends.

The funeral service is to take place on
Thursday 25th July, Worthing Crematorium at 3.00pm.

The family have requested that
no black is to be worn please.

Immediate family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Koinonia Christian Care Home
c/o Dillistone Funeral Service, 191 South Farm Road, Worthing BN14 7TW
Published in Worthing Herald on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.