ROBINSON Valerie Passed away at Kingsland House
on 21st August 2019, aged 78 years.
A much loved sister and aunt who will
be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
2:00 p.m. on Friday 6th September 2019,
at The Gordon Chapel, 20 Sompting Road,
Worthing, BN14 9EP.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be sent
in Valerie's memory to the RNLI
via valerie-robinson.muchloved.com
or c/o Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West, Worthing,
West Sussex BN14 9DE. Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019