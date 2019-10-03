|
|
|
MARTIN Valerie Ann Passed away on 17th September,
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife, mother and grandmother,
she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at 12.30 p.m.
on Friday 11th October at The Chapel,
H. D. Tribe Ltd, Shoreham-by-Sea.
Family flowers only please but, if desired,
donations may be made in Val's Memory to
St Barnabas or Cancer Research UK c/o
H. D. Tribe Ltd,
101 Eastern Avenue, Shoreham-by-Sea. BN43 6PE
Tel: 01273 452169 or online at
www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on Oct. 3, 2019