HICKS Trevor Charles Peacefully at home,
surrounded by his loving family,
after a long illness on July 22nd 2019, aged 71 years.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends and everyone who knew and loved him.
Funeral service at 12.40pm on Thursday August 8th at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations to
St Barnabas House may be sent c/o H.D. Tribe Ltd,
130 Broadwater Road, Worthing, BN14 8HU.
Tel: 01903 234516.
or online at www.hdtribe.co.uk
Published in Worthing Herald on July 25, 2019