|
|
|
ATTWELL Trevor Sadly passed away at home on
17th August 2019, aged 85 years.
Devoted husband of the late Peggy,
dear father to Mark and Nigel, and much loved
grandad to Katharine and Sophie.
Funeral service to take place at
1.40pm on Wednesday 4th September
at Worthing Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, can be
sent in Trevor's memory to
The Sussex Heart Charity via
trevor-attwell.muchloved.com or c/o
Ian Hart Funeral Service Ltd.,
92-94 Broadwater Street West,
Worthing, West Sussex BN14 9DE.
Tel: 01903 206299.
Published in Worthing Herald on Aug. 29, 2019